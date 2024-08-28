DT Campus: AM Jain-Veranda to offer CA training

CHENNAI: AM Jain College, a leading institution in Chennai dedicated to academic excellence, has taken a significant step towards enhancing professional education by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Veranda Learning.

The MoU with Veranda Learning is part of the college's skill development initiative, Unnati, which aims to provide professional training in chartered accountancy courses on campus, benefiting internal and external students. The on-campus chartered accountancy training program is set to start in mid-August 2024 and will train around 55 students every year. The MoU was signed during its Businessgenics, an inter-collegiate competition and panel discussion organised to celebrate International Commerce Day.

The course will offer a comprehensive curriculum covering various aspects of accounting, auditing, and finance, taught by experienced professionals. This programme is specifically designed to prepare students for the chartered accountancy examinations and profession and is expected to provide students with a significant advantage in pursuing a career in chartered accountancy. Udhan Kumar Chordia, Secretary of AM Jain College, said, "This partnership with Veranda Learning will give our students unique opportunity to enhance their professional skills while pursuing their degrees. It aligns with our goal of making them industry-ready graduates."