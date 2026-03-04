DT Campus | AM Jain College hosts two-day cultural festival SARDAR 2026

CHENNAI: AM Jain College hosted its flagship two-day intercollegiate cultural festival, SARDAR 2026, at its campus. SARDAR 2026 drew enthusiastic participation from 70-plus colleges and established itself as a significant intercollegiate cultural platform. SARDAR 2026 featured 12 plus intercollegiate competitions across dance, music, and fine arts, with participants competing for a substantial cash prize pool of Rs 2,50,000.
The festival was inaugurated by renowned actor Sampath Ram, along with S. Pushparaj, Inspector of Police and Vijay Jain, Management Committee Member, marking the commencement of two days filled with artistic brilliance and competitive spirit. Actress Malavika Manoj also graced the festival
AM Jain College also hosted AMJACIAN Bazaar, which featured 100+ stalls that transformed the campus into a dynamic marketplace. The bazaar provided students and young entrepreneurs a powerful platform to showcase innovative products, creative concepts, and business initiatives. The initiative reflected the institution’s continued commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, leadership, and real-world exposure among students.
In his comments, Udhan Kumar Chordia, Secretary, AM Jain College, said, “SARDAR 2026 and the AMJACIAN Bazaar reflect our commitment to holistic education. Beyond academics, we strive to create platforms that nurture creativity, entrepreneurship, leadership, and confidence among students. The scale of participation and the seamless execution of this event demonstrate the dedication and collective effort of our students, faculty, and organising team. We are deeply honoured by the presence of eminent personalities who inspire our young minds.”
The Valedictory Ceremony was honoured by the distinguished presence of Nawabzada Mohammad Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, and Rtn AKS Vinod Saraogi, District Governor, RI District 3234, bringing the grand celebration to a conclusion.