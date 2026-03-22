Dry weather to heat up Chennai till end of March

After an overnight spell of heavy rain last week, Chennai is set to experience hot and dry conditions until the end of March. Temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 3°C across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

However, ghat regions are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall next week, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The RMC said a trough extends from the Gulf of Mannar to north interior Karnataka, passing across Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka at about 0.9 km above mean sea level.