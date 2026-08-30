Drunk van driver knocks down bike, 32-year-old rider dies in Taramani

The deceased was identified as Nagarajan (32), a resident of Kodambakkam. Nagarajan was employed in a private firm in Taramani. On Saturday morning, he went to his office as usual, and was riding to another location along Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) towards Madhya Kailash when the accident happened.

According to the police, a rashly driven van that was trailing Nagarajan's two-wheeler rammed into the bike from behind. In the impact, he was thrown to the ground and sustained grievous injuries. Other motorists intercepted the van and secured the van driver and handed him over to the police.