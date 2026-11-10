Drunk trio assaults cop on night patrol at St Thomas Mount

Raja (34), a crime branch constable attached to the St Thomas Mount police station, was on night patrol on Deepavali when he spotted three men sitting in a dark area at Ambedkar Nagar in Nazarethpuram around 11.30 pm.

Growing suspicious, Raja asked them why they were sitting there late at night and advised them to return home. However, the trio, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, picked an argument with him, claiming that it was their locality and they could sit wherever they wanted for as long as they wished.