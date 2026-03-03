Drunk security guard held after molesting student in Taramani

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old security guard was arrested after allegedly molesting a college student in Taramani on Sunday night. The accused was beaten up by the student and her two friends before being handed over to police.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the victim, a journalism student from West Bengal studying at a private college in Taramani and staying in a hostel, was returning after dinner with friends when the incident occurred. Police said the accused, identified as Kasi from Arani in Tiruvannamalai district, allegedly touched her inappropriately while under the influence of alcohol.
The three women caught hold of him and assaulted him before handing him over to the Kotturpuram Police Station. He was booked under relevant sections, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, produced before the Saidapet court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.