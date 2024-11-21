Begin typing your search...

    Drunk mechanic drives parked bus, collides with police station wall near Adyar depot

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the mechanic, identified as Gunasekaran, had been frustrated due to not being assigned any work for the past 10 days as a disciplinary action. The anger stemming from this situation led to this incident.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Nov 2024 10:43 AM IST
    CHENNAI: A mechanic who was reportedly in an inebriated condition got into a bus parked at the Adyar depot and drove it, colliding with the wall of a nearby police station. The impact caused damage to several vehicles parked near the police station.

    The mechanic has been apprehended and is currently being questioned in connection with the incident.

    AdyarAdyar police station
