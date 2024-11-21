Drunk mechanic drives parked bus, collides with police station wall near Adyar depot

CHENNAI: A mechanic who was reportedly in an inebriated condition got into a bus parked at the Adyar depot and drove it, colliding with the wall of a nearby police station. The impact caused damage to several vehicles parked near the police station.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the mechanic, identified as Gunasekaran, had been frustrated due to not being assigned any work for the past 10 days as a disciplinary action. The anger stemming from this situation led to this incident.

The mechanic has been apprehended and is currently being questioned in connection with the incident.