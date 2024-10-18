Drunk man drowns in rainwater puddle near Tiruvottiyur bus terminus

CHENNAI: Police recovered the body of a man who is suspected to have drowned in the rainwater gathered on the road near Tiruvottiyur bus terminus.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, Kumaresan, a cook, was drunk and had fallen on the road.

Onlookers took notice of him only after a while since his fall.

Police said that he was a resident of Vanniyar Street in Kaladipet.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case and are investigating.