Chennai man attacks wife with grinding stone, mother-in-law uses same stone to kill him

The deceased has been identified as Dinakaran (45), a daily wage worker from Gandhinagar First Street, near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram. He was a habitual drinker and regularly picked fights with his wife Amalarani, with whom he had two sons.

According to police, on Thursday night, Dinakaran returned home intoxicated and began arguing with his wife as usual. The quarrel escalated when, in a fit of rage, Dinakaran picked up the household grinding stone and hurled it at Amalarani, intending to kill her. The stone missed its target, and she narrowly escaped.