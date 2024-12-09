Drunk man arrested for assaulting traffic cops in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A drunk man was arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus and manhandling two traffic cops deployed at Koyambedu. The arrested man was identified as Arunachalam (26), of Nerkundram. Police booked him under various charges including preventing a government servant from discharging duty.

Police said Arunachalam, who tried to cross the busy road on Sunday, created a ruckus and hurled abuses at passing bikers and other road users. When the traffic policemen, Ramesh and Vignesh tried to intervene, Arunachalam turned furious and attacked them claiming that he was rowdy. He then tried to escape from the spot.

However, the policemen nabbed him with the help of onlookers. Koyambedu police registered a case and arrested Arunachalam.