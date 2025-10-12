Repeat offender held for hoax call to Tamil Nadu CM’s residence

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call to the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Iyappan, a repeat offender, had called the Police Control Room on Saturday, claiming that a bomb had been planted at the chief minister’s official residence.

Following the call, the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and personnel from the Teynampet police station were rushed to the spot.

The premises were later declared safe, a police release said. Based on the investigation, Iyappan, a resident of Tiruporur in Chengalpattu district, was arrested for allegedly making the threat call.

The mobile phone used for the call was also seized, police said.

Investigations revealed that Iyappan had made similar hoax bomb threat calls in the past — targeting the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus in Koyambedu, Egmore Railway Station, and Chennai Airport in 2020.

He was also arrested in 2021 for issuing a similar threat to the CM's residence and was sent to prison.

"As the arrested man is differently-abled, a father of two daughters, and a habitual drinker, he has been advised not to engage in such crimes again and was released on bail," the release added.