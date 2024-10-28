Drunk Chennai man falls into open drain, drown

CHENNAI: A drunk man lost control of his bike and fell into an open drain in Ullagaram leading to his death, as his face was submerged in the sewage water. The deceased was identified as Tejas (34) of West Mambalam.

Police said that the incident happened during the early hours on Sunday, and came to light only on Sunday morning after residents found him unconscious.

Police said that Tejas was under the influence of alcohol. He was sacked from his workplace and was unemployed for the last eight months. Tejas was living with his mother. On Saturday night, he was heading on his bike to meet his friend at Ullagaram when the accident happened.

Police suspect that he would have lost control of the vehicle and fallen into the open drain. He became unconscious and fell face-down into the water, which caused him to drown.

St Thomas Mount TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) have registered a case and are investigating.