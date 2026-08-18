Drunk Chennai auto driver rams into vehicles, hits two policemen

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old auto driver was arrested after he drove his vehicle in an inebriated state and rammed into two two-wheelers, injuring two police personnel on duty. The incident happened on Sunday evening near Pantheon Road, Egmore.
The accused, identified as Nagaraj (37) of Thousand Lights, was allegedly driving his autorickshaw at high speed and in a rash manner. He first hit a scooter and then a motorcycle, both driven by policemen.
Head Constable, Mahaveer (47) and an Armed Reserve (AR) Constable, Sundaramahalingam (31) were thrown off their vehicles and suffered injuries. Onlookers rescued the policemen and moved them to a hospital for treatment.
Triplicane Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) rushed to the spot and secured Nagaraj. His auto rickshaw was seized and he was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
Police have reiterated their warning against drunk driving and urged motorists to follow traffic rules to ensure road safety.