Drunk auto driver mows elderly man to death in Vadapalani

The police registered a case in connection with the accident and apprehended the auto driver, M Anbarasan (39). During interrogation, it was found that Anbarasan was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol, which led to the accident.

In another incident, a man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after his speeding car crashed into a traffic signal post on Ethiraj Salai in Egmore on Tuesday (November 3). No one was injured in the incident, said the police.

The driver of the car was identified as Deepak Chordia (54), a resident of Choolai. The officials subjected him to a medical examination, which confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, after which he was booked and his vehicle was seized.