Drumsticks, snake gourd get cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable rates at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 13

CHENNAI: On Bhogi Pongal day, vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market here recorded some fluctuations, with some items getting cheaper while others got a tad costlier.

Continuing to record price fluctuations for over two weeks now, drumsticks which were priced at Rs 150 per kilogram on January 12, saw a Rs 30 drop within a day, reaching Rs 120 per kilogram today.

On Jan 10, too, a kilo of drumsticks had cost Rs 120 and a day before that, it was Rs 70.

Similarly, the price of snake gourd, which was Rs 60 per kg on Sunday, has dropped by Rs 20 today. The vegetable is being sold for Rs 40/kg on Jan 13.

On the other hand, a kilo of green chillies which were being sold at Rs 40 on Jan 12 is today available for Rs 50, marking a slight rise of Rs 10.

Meanwhile, staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded little change in price in recent days. Onion prices fluctuated by Rs 2 per kg over the past few days, with the price dropping from Rs 40 on January 12 to Rs 38 today.

The price of another essential in the kitchen, beans, remained steady at Rs 60/kg for the past few days. However, the price has risen by Rs 10 today with the vegetable being sold at Rs 70 per kg.