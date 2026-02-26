Chennai

Drumsticks, green chillies and beans become cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on February 26, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of a man selling vegetable used for representative purpose
Image of a man selling vegetable used for representative purpose File photo
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor fluctuations on Thursday (February 26), with drumstick recording a drop of Rs 30 per kg compared to February 25, while most other vegetables remained stable.

What is the current price of drumsticks?

Drumsticks are currently being sold at Rs 80 per kilogram after a sharp price drop in local markets. The price has fallen from Rs 250 per kilogram last month due to increased supply.

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Green chillies, lemons, and raw mangoes have recorded a price drop in the market today.

Green chillies have fallen from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 30 per kg

Lemons from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 80 per kg

Raw mangoes from Rs 120 per kg to Rs 110 per kg.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 20 per kg

Tomato: Rs 18 per kg

Potato: Rs 18 per kg

Ginger: Rs 65 per kg

Coconut: Rs 55 per kg

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Ooty carrot: Rs 40 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg

Beans: Rs 30 per kg

Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch

Mint: Rs 2 per bunch

February 26 Vegetable data
February 26 Vegetable data
Koyambedu vegetable price
Vegetable Price
Essentials Vegetable Prices
Chennai's vegetable price

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in