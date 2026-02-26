Drumsticks, green chillies and beans become cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on February 26, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor fluctuations on Thursday (February 26), with drumstick recording a drop of Rs 30 per kg compared to February 25, while most other vegetables remained stable.
Drumsticks are currently being sold at Rs 80 per kilogram after a sharp price drop in local markets. The price has fallen from Rs 250 per kilogram last month due to increased supply.
Green chillies, lemons, and raw mangoes have recorded a price drop in the market today.
Green chillies have fallen from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 30 per kg
Lemons from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 80 per kg
Raw mangoes from Rs 120 per kg to Rs 110 per kg.
Onion: Rs 20 per kg
Tomato: Rs 18 per kg
Potato: Rs 18 per kg
Ginger: Rs 65 per kg
Coconut: Rs 55 per kg
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
Ooty carrot: Rs 40 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg
Beans: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch
Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch
Mint: Rs 2 per bunch