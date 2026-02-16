Drumsticks get costlier on February 16; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market

Few vegetables record a drop in prices

According to the traders, compared to yesterday (Feb 15), the price of radish has dropped.

Radish were sold at Rs 20 per kg on Sunday. They now cost Rs 13 per kg, after a dip of Rs 7.

Ooty carrot prices also eased to Rs 25 per kg from Rs 30, while malur carrot fell to Rs 10 per kg from Rs 15, both decreasing by Rs 5 per kg.