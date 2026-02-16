Drumsticks get costlier on February 16; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor fluctuations on Monday (February 16) with drumsticks increasing by Rs 10 per kg compared to the previous day.
While drumsticks were sold at Rs 100 on Sunday, today the price has increased by Rs 10 to sell for Rs 110 per kg.
According to the traders, compared to yesterday (Feb 15), the price of radish has dropped.
Radish were sold at Rs 20 per kg on Sunday. They now cost Rs 13 per kg, after a dip of Rs 7.
Ooty carrot prices also eased to Rs 25 per kg from Rs 30, while malur carrot fell to Rs 10 per kg from Rs 15, both decreasing by Rs 5 per kg.
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, continue to be sold at same price as compared to February 15.
Onions are priced at Rs 22 per kg, tomatoes are priced at Rs 18 per kg, potatoes are priced at Rs 18 per kg.
Garlic continues to be sold at Rs 100 per kg, while raw mango is sold at Rs 60 per kg.
Lemons are priced at Rs 60 per kg, and green chillies are priced at Rs 50 per kg.
Corainder and mint leaves are sold at Rs 5 and Rs 4 per bunch, respectively.