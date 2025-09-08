Drumsticks get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 8

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely unchanged on Monday (September 8).

According to traders, the price of drumsticks has decreased by Rs 10 per kg, from Rs 30 per kg on September 5 to Rs 40 per kg on September 8.

Beans is being sold at Rs 40 per kg, while tomatoes are sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Onions are being sold at Rs 25 per kg, while small onions cost Rs 40 per kg.

Carrot is being sold at Rs 45 per kg, while green peas cost Rs 150 per kg.

Cauliflower is sold at Rs 20 per kg, and coconut is sold at Rs 57 per kg.

Vegetables such as bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumstick, green chilli, lemon, and potato are all priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger is sold at Rs 75 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 120 per kg, respectively.

Capsicum is available at Rs 30 per kg, whereas coloured capsicum is priced at Rs 90 per kg.

Likewise, coriander leaves, mint, and various other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as on Friday.











