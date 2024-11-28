Drumstick, tomatoes get costlier, check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 28

CHENNAI: There is no let-up in the price of drumstick, while tomato and garlic, too, have become costlier at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex on Thursday (November 28). On the other hand, the prices of some of the vegetables have come down.

Drumsticks, which were priced at Rs 250 per kg on November 23, have become costlier by Rs 100, with the current price reaching Rs 350 per kg. The price of tomatoes has risen by Rs 23, from Rs 27 to Rs 50 per kg, and onions and carrots saw a Rs 10 increase to reach Rs 80 and Rs 70 per kg, respectively.

Similarly, cowpea has surged from Rs 40 to Rs 75 per kg, while ridge gourd (peerkankai) price has jumped from Rs 35 to Rs 60 per kg.

Broad beans have also experienced a price hike, increasing by Rs 20 from Rs 30 on November 23 to Rs 50 per kg today.

Other vegetables such as potatoes have seen a moderate increase from Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg.

In contrast, peas experienced a price reduction of Rs 10, now selling at Rs 70 per kg, while lemon prices dropped by Rs 20, now priced at Rs 50 per kg.

Garlic price has gone up to Rs 450 per kg at the market complex, while it is much more costly at Rs 550/kg in the suburban areas of Chennai.

Cauliflower and green chillies have seen a minor dip of Rs 5 per kg, now priced at Rs 35 and Rs 30, respectively. The price of ginger has reduced by Rs 40, currently priced at Rs 60 per kg.