Drumstick rate shoots up while lemons get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 21

CHENNAI: Prices of several vegetables such as lemons, peas, and beans have dropped significantly, while drumstick rates surged to Rs 200 per kilogram at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Thursday.

Drumstick prices have been consistently on the rise. The vegetable cost just Rs 50/kg on November 13. It then shot up to Rs 110/kg on November 18, then Rs 160/kg on November 19. Today, its cost has risen by Rs 40 to Rs 200 per kg.

In contrast, the price of lemons has fallen by Rs 50. While a kilo of lemons were sold for Rs 120 two days ago, they now cost Rs 70.

Ginger prices have also decreased by Rs 20 per kg. A kilogram of ginger that was sold for Rs 120 a kg earlier is priced at Rs 100 today.

The price of peas recorded a Rs 20 drop today, with a kilogram now priced at Rs 80/kg. Beans price too dropped by Rs 10, and are being sold at Rs 50 per kg today.

Meanwhile, the prices of other essentials like onion, tomatoes, potatoes, and coconut remain more or less the same on Thursday.