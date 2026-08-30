Chennai

Drumstick prices fall by Rs 20; shallot becomes costlier by Rs 10; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on August 30, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today’s vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out.
May 25 2026, Vegetable price
Image of vegetables used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: Drumstick prices fell by Rs 20 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Sunday (August 30), recording the biggest price change compared to August 25. Meanwhile, shallot prices increased by Rs 10 per kg, while most other vegetables remained unchanged.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Shallot – Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 10 (compared to August 25)

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Drumstick – Rs 30 per kg, down by Rs 20 (compared to August 25)

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 58 per kg

Tomato: Rs 20 per kg

Potato: Rs 35 per kg

Ginger: Rs 180 per kg

Coconut: Rs 60 per piece

Shallot: Rs 80 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 60 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Spinach: Rs 5 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per kg

Chennai vegetable prices
chennai vegetable price
﻿Koyambedu market
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