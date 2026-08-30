Drumstick prices fall by Rs 20; shallot becomes costlier by Rs 10; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on August 30, 2026

CHENNAI: Drumstick prices fell by Rs 20 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Sunday (August 30), recording the biggest price change compared to August 25. Meanwhile, shallot prices increased by Rs 10 per kg, while most other vegetables remained unchanged.
Shallot – Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 10 (compared to August 25)
Drumstick – Rs 30 per kg, down by Rs 20 (compared to August 25)
Onion: Rs 58 per kg
Tomato: Rs 20 per kg
Potato: Rs 35 per kg
Ginger: Rs 180 per kg
Coconut: Rs 60 per piece
Shallot: Rs 80 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 60 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 5 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per kg