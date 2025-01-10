Drumstick price records over 70% rise at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 10

CHENNAI: The price of drumsticks surged by Rs 50 at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market on Friday (Jan 10).

It is being sold for Rs 120 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 70 just a day before (Jan 9).

The price of the essential vegetable had been seeing fluctuations for a while only to stay stable at Rs 80/kg for three days in a row (Jan 6 to 8).

On Jan 4, a kilo of drumstick cost Rs 100; it then rose to Rs 120 on Jan 5 only for it to drop to Rs 80 on Jan 6.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have shown little change in price in recent days. Onion prices experienced a Rs 4 price rise today — from Rs 40/kg on Jan 9, the rate went down to Rs 36/kg today.

Meanwhile, garlic price continues to remain at Rs 280 per kg today.