Drumstick gets costlier again, check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 23

CHENNAI: There seems to be no let up in the rise in price of drumsticks at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market on Saturday (November 23).

It was sold for Rs 250 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 200 on November 21, marking a rise of Rs 50. It cost just Rs 50 per kg on November 13. Then its price shot up to Rs 110/kg on November 18, then Rs 160/kg on November 19, before surging to Rs 200/kg on November 21.

Similarly, garlic price too went up, but at a much lesser rate than drumstick. The price went up by Rs 20 to Rs 420 per kg today.

On the other hand, beans price saw a drop of Rs 5 today. It was sold at Rs 50 per kg on November 21 and Rs 45 per kg today.

Meanwhile, staple vegetables including onion, tomato and potato price remains at Rs 70, Rs 27 and Rs 35, respectively.