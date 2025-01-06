Drumstick gets cheaper by Rs 40 per kg at Chennai's Koyambedu Market on Jan 6

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables like drumsticks, peas and carrots recorded a fall at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex on Monday (January 6).

According to traders at the market, the price of drumsticks fell by Rs 40 in a day. The essential vegetable is being sold at Rs 80 per kg today, from its price of Rs 120 per kg on Sunday.

On the other hand, carrots and peas became cheaper by Rs 10 per kg on Monday. Carrots are being sold at Rs 60 per kg from Rs 70 per a day before while a kilo of peas costs Rs 50 per kg today (they were sold at Rs 60 per kg yesterday).

Meanwhile, the price of raw mango saw a rise of Rs 20 per kg. On January 6, it costs Rs 60 a kilo. It was sold for Rs 40 per kg on Sunday.















