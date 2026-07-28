Drumstick gets cheaper and beans get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 28, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor changes on Tuesday (July 28), with capsicum and drumstick prices declining when compared to Thursday (July 23).
Ooty carrot, beans and green chillies were among the vegetables that became costlier over the past 4 days.
Beans - Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 40 (compared to July 23)
Ooty carrot - Rs 120 per kg, up by Rs 30
Green chilli - Rs 70 per kg, up by Rs 10
Drumstick - Rs 30 per kg, down by Rs 50
Capsicum - Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 30
Coriander - Rs 10 per bunch, down by Rs 5
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Coconut: Rs 46 per piece
Lemon: Rs 90 per kg
Garlic: Rs 250 per kg
Ginger: Rs 200 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Green peas: Rs 150 per kg
Coriander: Rs 10 per bunch
Mint: Rs 10 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch