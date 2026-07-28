Chennai

Drumstick gets cheaper and beans get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 28, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of Koyambedu market used for representative purpose
Image of Koyambedu market used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor changes on Tuesday (July 28), with capsicum and drumstick prices declining when compared to Thursday (July 23).

Ooty carrot, beans and green chillies were among the vegetables that became costlier over the past 4 days.

Which vegetable prices have increased today?

Beans - Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 40 (compared to July 23)

Ooty carrot - Rs 120 per kg, up by Rs 30

Green chilli - Rs 70 per kg, up by Rs 10

Which vegetable prices have decreased today?

Drumstick - Rs 30 per kg, down by Rs 50

Capsicum - Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 30

Coriander - Rs 10 per bunch, down by Rs 5

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Coconut: Rs 46 per piece

Lemon: Rs 90 per kg

Garlic: Rs 250 per kg

Ginger: Rs 200 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Green peas: Rs 150 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 10 per bunch

Mint: Rs 10 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

Chennai Koyambedu market
vegetable prices
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