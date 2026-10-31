Drumstick get costlier, peas get cheaper; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on October 31, 2026

CHENNAI: Peas became cheaper by Rs 20 per kg while the rate of Drumstick increased by Rs 30 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Saturday (October 31, 2026), when compared to rates on October 30, 2026. Meanwhile, the rates of onions and tomatoes remained the same.
Drumstick – Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 30 (compared to October 30, 2026)
Graffiti Eggplant - Rs 35 per kg, up by Rs 20
Yam - Rs 35 per kg, up by Rs 10
Bottle guard - Rs 35 per kg, up by Rs 10
Ujala Brinjal- Rs 40 per kg, up by Rs 10
Lemons - Rs 120 per kg, down by Rs 30 (Compared to October 30, 2026)
Peas - Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 20
Potato: Rs 30 per kg
Shallot - Rs 140 per kg
Okra - Rs 20 per kg
Tomato - Rs 50 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 50 per kg
Carrot: Rs 30 per kg
Radish: Rs 30 per kg
Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch
Mint: Rs 7 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 30 per kg