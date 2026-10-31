Chennai

Drumstick get costlier, peas get cheaper; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on October 31, 2026

According to traders at the market, the price of peas increased to Rs 200 per kg today from Rs 180 per kg on May 30.
Representative Image&nbsp;
Representative Image 
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CHENNAI: Peas became cheaper by Rs 20 per kg while the rate of Drumstick increased by Rs 30 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Saturday (October 31, 2026), when compared to rates on October 30, 2026. Meanwhile, the rates of onions and tomatoes remained the same.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Drumstick – Rs 80 per kg, up by Rs 30 (compared to October 30, 2026)

Graffiti Eggplant - Rs 35 per kg, up by Rs 20

Yam - Rs 35 per kg, up by Rs 10

Bottle guard - Rs 35 per kg, up by Rs 10

Ujala Brinjal- Rs 40 per kg, up by Rs 10

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Lemons - Rs 120 per kg, down by Rs 30 (Compared to October 30, 2026)

Peas - Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 20

What are the prices of essential vegetables ?

Potato: Rs 30 per kg

Shallot - Rs 140 per kg

Okra - Rs 20 per kg

Tomato - Rs 50 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Beetroot: Rs 50 per kg

Carrot: Rs 30 per kg

Radish: Rs 30 per kg

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch

Mint: Rs 7 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 30 per kg

Vegetable prices today
vegetable prices today at Koyambedu
Chennai
Koyambedu market
vegetable prices today in chennai
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