Driving instructor in Anna Nagar held for harassing woman student

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man, an instructor at a driving school in Anna Nagar, was arrested by the police for the alleged sexual harassment of a 19-year-old college girl, who was a student at his school.

According to the Anna Nagar All-Women Police Station (AWPS), the accused has been identified as M Selvam alias Chithirai Selvam of Tiruverkadu. The police said he was employed at the driving school for the past one-and-a-half years.

Recently, the girl told her father about the instructor's behaviour, after which he filed a police complaint at the Anna Nagar AWPS.

After inquiries, the police confirmed that Selvam had behaved inappropriately with the college student and also sent her obscene messages, and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.