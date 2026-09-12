Driver killed as truck rams another near Pattabiram

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was killed in a truck-container lorry crash on Vandalur–Minjur Road near Pattabiram, in the early hours of Saturday (September 12).
Muthu (26), of Tirunelveli, on Saturday at around 3.30 am was transporting a load of jelly stones in a Taurus lorry from Uthiramerur towards Avadi via the Vandalur–Minjur Outer Ring Road.
Meanwhile, a container lorry was stationed on the road near Pattabiram. Failing to notice the stationary lorry, Muthu rammed into it with a loud crash.
The front portion of the Taurus lorry was completely crushed, and Muthu died on the spot.