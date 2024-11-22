Driver dies in accident as two-wheeler collides with lorry near Minjur

CHENNAI: A driver lost his life after his two-wheeler collided with a lorry near Minjur.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Prabhu, father of two, worked as a driver at the Kamarajar Port.

On the evening of the accident, Prabhu was returning home from work on his two-wheeler.

While nearing Athipattu New Town, an unidentified lorry collided with his vehicle, resulting in Prabhu's death.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai for a post-mortem examination.

The Sengundram Traffic Investigation Police have registered a case and are searching for the lorry driver who fled the scene.

Meanwhile, Prabhu's relatives staged a road blockade demanding action against the lorry driver.

As a result, there was significant traffic disruption of 10 km from Adani Port to Minjur.