New drive-in diner Kamatchi Express serves homestyle south Indian food in Chennai's Parry's Corner

“We offer a drive-in facility in the evening, which is something unique to this neighbourhood. Breaking my assumption about the customers we would cater to, I was taken aback by the number of families who prefer our food. We have guests from almost all the age groups,” he adds. Their live counters deserve a special mention for the way they are structured. “We have live benne dosa, chaat and also tandoor counters. Moreover, we made our own in-house softies, made from 99 per cent fruit. We also have a tiffin counter, just like how people enjoy morning coffee or tea with quick bites, standing and chit-chatting in a tea kadai,” shares the partner.

Kamatchi Express is the vision of managing director Shanmugam, who wishes to expand the outlet far and wide, catering to people from different economic backgrounds. When we relish the delicacies of the diner, the taste feels like home. “That is because we use only homemade masalas, which are prepared by my wife, Suganya. To get the rustic flavours to fall in the right place, we use a firewood stove. We get repeat customers just for our traditional virundhombal (hospitality),” notes Selva Kumar. Making their dream a reality in Parry’s Corner, the multi-cuisine restaurant grew from a small kiosk.