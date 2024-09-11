Drive Against Drugs: Chennai cops arrest 334 smugglers and drug sellers in 3 days

CHENNAI: The city police in the last three days arrested 334 people with different complaints related to drug sales and smuggling.

Chennai City Commissioner A. Arun in a statement said, ‘As we have been ordered to conduct raids against narcotic substances, including ganja, in Chennai from 6 September to 8 September, raids have been carried out through ‘Drive Against Drugs’ campaign for 3 days. Action was taken against the smugglers and sellers of drugs.’

In the last 3 days, 195 cases related to drugs, including ganja were registered and 334 criminals were arrested, produced in court.

City Commissioner has also warned that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in smuggling and selling illegal drugs.