Drinking water supply to be suspended in these areas of Chennai on September 12, 13

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is carrying out interconnection work on the main water distribution pipeline from the Kilpauk water treatment plant on Sterhans Road in Pattalam, piped drinking water supply to 10 areas in Tondiarpet (zone 4), Royapuram (zone 5), and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6) will be suspended for 20 hours from 8 am on September 12 to 4 am on September 13.

Part of Tondiarpet, Kasimedu, and Washermenpet in Tondiarpet zone; a part of Washermenpet and Kasimedu in Royapuram zone, and Otteri, Ayanavaram, Pattalam, Nammalwarpet, and Pulianthope in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone will be affected, said the Metro Water Board.

The public has been advised to store adequate amount of drinking water as a precaution. For emergency needs, water can be obtained through tankers by registering through the CMWSSB's website: https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. Additionally, areas without water connection and those with low pressure will continue to receive uninterrupted water supply through water tanks and tanker lorries meant for street distribution. For further information, the public can contact 044-4567 4567, the statement added.