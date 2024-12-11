Drinking water quality, new library discussed in Nanganallur ward meet

CHENNAI: More than 70 residents of Nanganallur of Ward 167 participated in the area sabha meeting organised by the ward councillor Durga Devi Natarajan along with civic body authorities on Tuesday and discussed various issues.

Several demands, including the installation of devices to check the quality of metro water, were discussed during the meeting. The meeting also had discussions on constructing a library in the locality.

The residents and members of the Residents Welfare Association raised various demands such as the installation of a device at various places to keep a check on the quality of drinking water supplied by the metro water board. It is to be noted that the pilot project for the same is expected to be launched at the earliest.

In addition, the residents requested the local body authorities to set up a library in the locality at Lakshmi Nagar.

Highlighting that the area witnesses water logging, during the monsoon seasons, due to a lack of stormwater drains, they urged the authorities concerned to de-silt and maintain the drains properly.

The residents also brought to the authorities notice the poor condition of roads in their locality. They demanded that civic body officials ensure that the damaged roads are re-laid immediately.

Additionally, they requested the officials to lay underground cables for LT supply in areas like Nanganallur, Adambakkam, Pazhavanthangal, and Alandur. It is said that the cable laying work has been delayed for over six months. The officials stated that the work is expected to commence at the earliest.