11-year-old football champ dribbles his way from Chennai to Mohali to trophies in Europe

The little champ from Chennai has been training in Mohali, Punjab, since he was picked up by Minerva Academy at a young age of 7. When we met the boy last week, his first visit home to meet his father after nearly a year, he had few words to speak, but he showed us his remarkable skills with the ball.

Narayanan is a fruit seller who sells seasonal fruits, and picks up whatever job that comes his way during other times. He has been supporting him through his football journey since Aswin was perhaps two years old. “I used to bring him to this nearby ground because I liked playing football. Slowly, we realised that Aswin is into the sport and I took him to Mount Football Club in St Thomas Mount.”