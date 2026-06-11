Nilgiris man held with 5 kg of crystal meth at Chennai airport

Acting on a tip-off that a narcotics trafficking ring was attempting to send a large consignment to Kuala Lumpur, the DRI sleuths intensified surveillance at the airport late last night. Their scrutiny fell on a passenger, identified as Sivayogeswaran (25), a native of the Nilgiris, who was preparing to board an IndiGo Airlines flight scheduled to depart for Kuala Lumpur at 10.15 PM.



Upon searching the passenger's luggage, officials discovered four parcels, each weighing 1.25 kg, concealed inside suitcases and bags. The parcels contained a total of 5 kg of crystal methamphetamine, which has an estimated international market value of around Rs 5 crore.



Following the seizure, the DRI arrested the passenger, cancelled his travel to Malaysia, and confiscated the drugs. The accused has been taken to the DRI office in the city for further interrogation.