DRI seizes red sanders worth Rs 7.72 crore at Chennai Port; three arrested

The seizure made between November 9 and 11 came after it received specific intelligence inputs about a Chennai-based smuggling syndicate. The officials intercepted the container before it could be loaded onto a vessel. The identities of the arrested persons have not been disclosed.

According to a press release, the container had been declared to contain paper laminate rolls. During examination on November 9 and 10, DRI found red sanders logs concealed alongside a small quantity of the declared cargo and gravel stones.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate had allegedly misused the self-sealing facility available to a manufacturer-exporter to carry out the operation. The container was reportedly diverted to a private godown, where the paper laminate rolls were replaced with red sanders logs before it was sent to Chennai Port for export.