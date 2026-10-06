DRI seizes Chinese-origin fireworks worth over Rs 12 crore at Chennai Port

Import of firecrackers and fireworks is restricted under the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid authorisations from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008, it said.

As the fireworks had been imported without the requisite licences and through misdeclaration and concealment, they were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, it further said.

DRI has been actively combating the smuggling of various restricted and prohibited goods across the country through intelligence-driven and coordinated enforcement operations, the release added.