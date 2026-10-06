DRI seizes Chinese-origin fireworks worth over Rs 12 crore at Chennai Port

HYDERABAD: The DRI on Tuesday said it has seized Chinese-origin fireworks worth over Rs 12 crore at Chennai Port.
Specific intelligence developed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit indicated that Chinese-origin firecrackers were being illegally imported in containers through Chennai Port by misdeclaring them as stationery items, medical gloves, plastic clips, hair bands, storage wardrobes, shoe racks and other goods, a DRI release said here.
Acting on the intelligence, officers of the DRI examined suspected containers in separate coordinated operations. Searches and examinations last week resulted in the recovery of large quantities of Chinese-origin pyrotechnic fireworks concealed behind cartons containing the declared cover cargo. The seized fireworks were collectively valued at approximately Rs 12 crore, it said.
Import of firecrackers and fireworks is restricted under the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid authorisations from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008, it said.
As the fireworks had been imported without the requisite licences and through misdeclaration and concealment, they were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, it further said.
DRI has been actively combating the smuggling of various restricted and prohibited goods across the country through intelligence-driven and coordinated enforcement operations, the release added.