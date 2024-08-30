Drain Master from Ahmedabad brought to Chennai for desilting drains, water bodies

CHENNAI: Ahead of the upcoming monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has procured a Drain Master machine on rent from Ahmedabad for desilting and de-weeding stormwater drains, canals, and water bodies in the city.

The Drain Master machine is presently deployed in the Captain Cotton Canal for dredging and removing debris from the canal.

A truck-mounted device that can clean stormwater drains and sewers up to 4.4 feet deep, the Drain Master is equipped with a high-pressure water jet and a vacuum system. It is 3.5 feet in diameter.

The Drain Master machine would aid in the cleaning of the stormwater drains in the GCC's limits, thus reducing the risk of flooding during heavy rains.

It is also expected to be used regularly for dredging and debris removal works.