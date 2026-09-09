Dr V Mohan receives healthcare leadership award

The award was presented on September 8 in recognition of Dr Mohan’s distinguished contributions to diabetes research, healthcare and precision approaches to diabetes therapy.

During his address, Dr Mohan highlighted the importance of precision diabetes for Asian Indian and South Asian populations, noting that diabetes often develops among Indians at younger ages and lower levels of obesity.

His research spanning epidemiology, genetics, metabolic phenotyping and diabetes complications has contributed significantly to understanding the distinctive characteristics of diabetes among Asian Indians.

Dr Mohan has previously received honours from Emory, Michigan, Stanford and Harvard universities.