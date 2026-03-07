Dr Mohan’s diabetes centre opens genomic lifestyle counselling

CHENNAI: Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre on Saturday launched a Genomic Lifestyle Counselling (GLC) programme that integrates genetic risk profiling with personalised lifestyle interventions to prevent and manage metabolic diseases.
Announcing the initiative here, Dr V Mohan, chairman of the centre, said that the programme marked a shift from conventional one-size-fits-all healthcare to precision-based care that uses genetic insights to tailor prevention and treatment strategies.
“Healthcare is moving towards precision medicine. Genomic science now allows us to understand an individual's susceptibility to conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease, enabling more targeted interventions,” he said. “India faces a rapidly rising burden of metabolic disorders, and new approaches that combine prediction with prevention are essential to address the challenge.”
Explaining the framework of the programme, Dr RM Anjana, MD, said: “The model combines genomic risk assessment with structured lifestyle modification plans, including personalised dietary guidance, physical activity recommendations and behavioural interventions.”
Dr Geeta Dharmatti, nutrigenomic counsellor, said that the initiative drew on nutrigenomics, which studies interactions between genes and nutrients, allowing clinicians to design customised nutrition plans aligned with a patient’s metabolic profile. “Continuous counselling support will also be provided to improve adherence and measurable health outcomes,” she noted.