Dr MGR Medical University to develop user-friendly database for e-resources in 6 months

CHENNAI: Now, students and faculty members of medical, dental and pharmacy and nursing institutions affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University can access the e-resources, as the institute has proposed to develop a user-friendly database.

The e-resources for the university with 427 affiliated institutions – medical (63), dental colleges (23), pharmacy (95) and nursing (246) will include free access to journals with high-impact factor e-books, videos, periodical assessment, procedural videos and assessment videos covering all the major disciplines of health sciences.

The access to e-resources will be made available also through a mobile app. The e-resources will include Indian journals and e-books, which were available for free and also indexed in major medical and health sciences databases.

“There will be unlimited access to the authorised and registered users to e-resources including e-journals and online bibliographic databases,” a senior professor from the university told DT Next. “All the e-consortium members will use the e-resources only for academic purposes, and not allow any commercial use of the resources for monetary gain as per the Copyright Act applicable to Indian and international journals.”

Registered users of the consortium will have access through the remote access platform of the university and also through static (Internet Protocol) IP of the member institutions. “The university will select the IT company through a transparent tender process. The successful bidder will develop the database of the e-resources, which can be accessed 24/7 all year,” the official added.

“Authorised vendor of the publisher will provide the usage statistics report daily and monthly to the institution. The database will be available for students and faculty members of the university and its affiliated institutions within 6 months.”

An adequate number of publicity material brochure, posters, user manual and support material both in print and electronic form of the database will be available for building user awareness.