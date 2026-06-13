Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals launches Dr K Elder Care Assisted Living

The facility was inaugurated by geriatrician Dr VS Natarajan, founder of Dr VS Natarajan Geriatric Foundation. The hospital is designed to support senior citizens and patients requiring rehabilitation, long term care and post hospital recovery.

The assisted living centre offers services including long term assisted living, post hospital recovery care, neuro rehabilitation, palliative and end of life care, and respite care. The facility combines medical supervision with a home-like environment to ensure comfort and safety for residents.