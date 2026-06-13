Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals launches Dr K Elder Care Assisted Living

CHENNAI: Addressing the growing need for professional eldercare and assisted living services, Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals has launched Dr K Elder Care Assisted Living in Nanganallur.
The facility was inaugurated by geriatrician Dr VS Natarajan, founder of Dr VS Natarajan Geriatric Foundation. The hospital is designed to support senior citizens and patients requiring rehabilitation, long term care and post hospital recovery.
The assisted living centre offers services including long term assisted living, post hospital recovery care, neuro rehabilitation, palliative and end of life care, and respite care. The facility combines medical supervision with a home-like environment to ensure comfort and safety for residents.
Amenities include doctor consultation suites, nursing supervision, physiotherapy services, medication management, wellness programmes, recreational spaces, a 24x7 pharmacy and laboratory support.
Dr TG Sivaranjani, Director, Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, said the initiative aims to provide seniors with dignity, comfort and access to professional healthcare while offering families peace of mind .
Hospital officials said the centre seeks to bridge the gap between home care and prolonged hospital stays by bringing health care expertise, rehabilitation services and compassionate support under one roof.