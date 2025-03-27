DPR on the anvil for 2 Metro lines in Chennai

CHENNAI: Within a fortnight of making budget announcement in the assembly, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has floated tenders for the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in two lines within the city – from Lighthouse to High Court via Secretariat, and Tambaram to Guindy via Velachery. CMRL plans to finish the preparation of two DPRs within 90 days after awarding the tenders.

As it’s likely that the proposed lines will be taken up in the Assembly during demand for grants, CMRL has floated tenders, said officials.

Speaking to DT Next, a CMRL higher official said, “From Lighthouse to High Court (around 7 km), an underground line is planned. Taking the count of Peak Hour Peak Direction (PHPD) traffic, we’ll include the indicator in DPR instead of having a separate DFR for the stretch.”

The CMRL has chosen underground because the area comes under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and has memorials and other significant structures.

Subsequently, in the case of DPR for MRTS from Tambaram to Guindy via Velachery, the CMRL reassessed the travel demand from Tambaram to Velachery last year, extending it to either Guindy or Little Mount for 26 km. The travel demand showed PHPD as 12,000 passengers per hour, meeting the ideal standard to construct a Metro line.

The stretch, though, was not on a priority list. It was picked up after the Southern Railway (SR) planned to resume MRTS operations from Beach to Velachery, and CMRL’s corridor 5 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur of 47 km) line as part of phase II operations.

“Though the CMRL earlier planned for a light rail via Velachery, it has currently opted for MRTS due to lack of area to construct depot and light rail not meeting the required feasibility,” stated officials.

Feasibility study planned for 3 semi-high speed lines in TN

The CMRL has floated tenders for the preparation of Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFRs) for 3 lines – Chennai-Kancheepuram-Vellore Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) – Chennai-Chengalpattu-Tindivanam-Villupuram RRTS – and line three Coimbatore-Tirupur-Erode-Salem RRTS.

As RRTS is first of its nature in Tamil Nadu, CMRL plans for an elevated line for three proposed routes. “RRTS is more suitable for these routes instead of High-speed rail (HSR) because of multiple stops the former will entail. However, we’ll wait for the study report if it is feasible,” noted a senior CMRL official.