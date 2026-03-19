Dozens of flights diverted to Chennai as heavy rains lash Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night disrupted flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport, forcing authorities to divert several aircraft to Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, and Hyderabad on Wednesday night.
Due to the adverse weather conditions, several domestic and international flights were unable to land in Bengaluru and were forced to circle in the air for some time before being diverted.
Of them, about 30 flights were diverted to Chennai alone. These included international services arriving from Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, and Malaysia, and domestic flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Patna, Amritsar, Srinagar, and Hyderabad.
Passengers were asked to remain seated inside the aircraft, and airline staff arranged drinking water and light refreshments for them onboard. Once the weather conditions in Bengaluru improved after midnight, all the flights departed.