Dozens of flights diverted to Chennai as heavy rains lash Bengaluru

Of them, about 30 flights were diverted to Chennai alone. These included international services arriving from Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, and Malaysia, and domestic flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Patna, Amritsar, Srinagar, and Hyderabad.

Passengers were asked to remain seated inside the aircraft, and airline staff arranged drinking water and light refreshments for them onboard. Once the weather conditions in Bengaluru improved after midnight, all the flights departed.