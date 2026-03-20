Dozens of birds die of avian flu, Guindy Children’s Park shut down

"The decision is in response to avian influenza confirmation in a few birds in the Vedanthangal wetland bird aviary section in Guindy Children's Nature Park. This closure is a precautionary measure to facilitate intensive sanitisation,” Wildlife Warden Yogesh Kulal said in a circular.

The official said the first deaths were reported on March 13 night in the Vedanthangal aviary section, where 30 birds, including night herons and pelicans, died. Over the next few days, painted storks and grey herons died, with the last death reported on March 18. Samples tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, confirmed H5N1 on March 19.