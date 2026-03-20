Dozens of birds die of avian flu, Guindy Children’s Park shut down

CHENNAI: Stricken by avian influenza (H5N1), nearly 40 birds have died in the Guindy Children's Nature Park in just a week since March 13, prompting the authorities to shut the park for visitors from Friday till further notice to contain the spread of the virus.
"The decision is in response to avian influenza confirmation in a few birds in the Vedanthangal wetland bird aviary section in Guindy Children's Nature Park. This closure is a precautionary measure to facilitate intensive sanitisation,” Wildlife Warden Yogesh Kulal said in a circular.
The official said the first deaths were reported on March 13 night in the Vedanthangal aviary section, where 30 birds, including night herons and pelicans, died. Over the next few days, painted storks and grey herons died, with the last death reported on March 18. Samples tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, confirmed H5N1 on March 19.
Officials said that even on Friday morning, birds were found dying one after another inside the park, with more than 20 birds, including herons, storks and ibises, succumbing to the deadly virus. Tests indicated avian influenza as the cause.
"Bird relocation to Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, which is usually undertaken during summer, cannot be carried out now due to the outbreak. The park has been closed in view of public safety, as the virus can spread through remains, feathers and droppings," officials said, adding that disinfectants are being sprayed and surviving birds are under observation.
The development comes amid reports of crow and pigeon deaths in Adyar, Velachery, T Nagar and Mylapore, attributed variously to heat stress, suspected infection and contaminated food. Officials said the park will reopen only after test results consistently return negative.