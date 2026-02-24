Don't view all organ donors with scepticism, says Madras HC; directs DME to permit transplant

"It's not to be forgotten that some compassionate individuals are willing to selflessly donate their organs to give a new lease of life to a family member or friend. So, it would be unpragmatic to assess every donation between nonrelatives on arithmetical scales or view them with scepticism in such summary proceedings," the Bench observed in the recent order.

It said that saving a life was important.

Justice Asha held that the rejection by the Authorisation Committee was arbitrary and baseless, and directed the Committee to grant permission for transplantation in accordance with law within a period of 3 weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of the order.