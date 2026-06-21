Don’t kill him, only break his leg: Woman hires gang to attack estranged husband

On April 19, Damodharan received a phone call from an unidentified person claiming that a parcel had arrived for him and asked for his address. When he stepped outside his house, two men on a motorcycle allegedly pushed him to the ground and repeatedly struck his right leg with a steel baseball bat before fleeing.

The attack left Damodharan with a fractured leg, and he was admitted to the Tambaram Government Hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint, the Peerkankaranai police launched an investigation. Tracking the registration number of the motorcycle used in the crime, police identified and later arrested Bharath (19) and Agustin (19) for carrying out the assault.