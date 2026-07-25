Don’t buy college textbooks, borrow them from RYA on July 26

Started in 1964, the initiative lends prescribed textbooks to economically disadvantaged students pursuing arts, science, commerce, engineering and other professional courses, allowing them to continue their education without the burden of buying expensive books.

Unlike conventional book donation drives, the RYA Book Bank functions as a revolving lending system. Students apply through the association’s website and submit their applications in person at the RYA office for verification. Once enrolled, each student is allotted a unique identification number that remains valid for three years.