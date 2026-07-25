Don’t buy college textbooks, borrow them from RYA on July 26

CHENNAI: Continuing a 60-year-old mission to make higher education accessible, the Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA) will hold the 63rd edition of its annual Book Distribution Function on Sunday (July 26), welcoming nearly 3,000 new students into its Book Bank scheme that has supported thousands of college-goers across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.
Started in 1964, the initiative lends prescribed textbooks to economically disadvantaged students pursuing arts, science, commerce, engineering and other professional courses, allowing them to continue their education without the burden of buying expensive books.
Unlike conventional book donation drives, the RYA Book Bank functions as a revolving lending system. Students apply through the association’s website and submit their applications in person at the RYA office for verification. Once enrolled, each student is allotted a unique identification number that remains valid for three years.
Under the system, beneficiaries collect the textbooks prescribed for each semester, return them after exams and borrow the books required for the next semester. The model ensures that books are reused by successive batches of students while significantly reducing academic expenses.
“Every year, around 3,000 new students become part of the project. The vision of our founders was simple – no deserving student should be deprived of education because they cannot afford textbooks,” said Vivek Bomb, president of RYA. “More than 85,000 students have benefited over the years, with nearly 7,500 students using the books at any given time.”
The association traces its roots to 1963, when 29 college students from the Rajasthani community in the city came together with the idea of supporting underprivileged students. A year later, they launched the Book Bank project, which has since grown into one of the city’s longest-running educational assistance programmes.
Head to Valluvar Kottam AC Auditorium on July 26, Sunday, for the annual book distribution.