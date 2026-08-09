Chennai

Doctor arrested for harassing nurse in Chennai

The nurse, who is also employed at the hospital, was attending to a patient when Ahamed allegedly misbehaved with her.
Representative image for arrest
Representative image for arrest(Photo: Dina Thanthi)
Updated on

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old doctor was arrested on Saturday (August 8) by the MKB Nagar All Women Police for allegedly harassing a 20-year-old nurse at a private hospital in Kodungaiyur on Friday (August 7) evening.

Police identified the accused as Syed Masth Ahamed.

The nurse, who is also employed at the hospital, was attending to a patient when Ahamed allegedly misbehaved with her.

Following her complaint, the MKB Nagar All Women Police registered a case and arrested Ahamed.

He was booked under three sections of the BNS and a section of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

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