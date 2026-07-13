Do you know where Chennai stands among India's most walkable cities?

CHENNAI: Chennai has been ranked fourth among major Indian cities for the quality and continuity of its footpaths, according to the State of Indian Streets 2026 report. The study says that only 13.9% of the city's roads have continuous, walkable footpaths that allow people to walk for at least 100 metres without any obstruction.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, The State of Indian Streets 2026 report was released by Neural City, an urban data and technology research organisation that studies infrastructure in Indian cities using artificial intelligence and data analysis. The researchers used street-level images and satellite data to assess the condition of footpaths.
Instead of simply checking whether a footpath exists, the study measured whether a person could walk continuously for 100 metres without facing obstacles. Based on this standard, Lucknow topped the list with 28% of its roads having proper walkable footpaths. Bengaluru ranked second with 25.9%, followed by Hyderabad with 15.1%. Chennai secured the fourth position with 13.9%.
Other cities in the rankings include Visakhapatnam (13.4%), Gurugram (12.6%), Indore (8.5%), Delhi (7.8%), Ahmedabad (5.8%) and Mumbai (5.5%).
The report highlights that nearly 70% to 80% of urban roads in India do not have safe or proper footpaths. It also points out that road planning in most cities gives greater importance to motor vehicles than to pedestrians.
According to the study, footpaths are often blocked by roadside shops, advertising boards and illegal parking. Public utilities such as electricity transformers, electric poles and garbage bins are also frequently placed in the middle of footpaths, making them difficult to use. The report adds that road widening projects often reduce pedestrian space, making it harder for cities to provide safe and continuous walking infrastructure.