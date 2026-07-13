Do you know where Chennai stands among India's most walkable cities?

According to a Daily Thanthi report, The State of Indian Streets 2026 report was released by Neural City, an urban data and technology research organisation that studies infrastructure in Indian cities using artificial intelligence and data analysis. The researchers used street-level images and satellite data to assess the condition of footpaths.

Instead of simply checking whether a footpath exists, the study measured whether a person could walk continuously for 100 metres without facing obstacles. Based on this standard, Lucknow topped the list with 28% of its roads having proper walkable footpaths. Bengaluru ranked second with 25.9%, followed by Hyderabad with 15.1%. Chennai secured the fourth position with 13.9%.

Other cities in the rankings include Visakhapatnam (13.4%), Gurugram (12.6%), Indore (8.5%), Delhi (7.8%), Ahmedabad (5.8%) and Mumbai (5.5%).